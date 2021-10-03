Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

LAC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 50.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

