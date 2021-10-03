Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 181.1% in September

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMRMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

