Loop Capital Boosts World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $57.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

WWE opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,031,583,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

