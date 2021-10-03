Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $401.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.77. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

