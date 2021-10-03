Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.43.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

