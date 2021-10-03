Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 13,826 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerus were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cerus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 136.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 12.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.