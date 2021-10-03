Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 31,689 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.15 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

