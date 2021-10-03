Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

