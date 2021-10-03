Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 355 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

