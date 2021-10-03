MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,064,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.44 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

