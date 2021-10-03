MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $700,548.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.41 or 0.99776331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.03 or 0.07125996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

