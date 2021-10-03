Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140 over the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 10,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

