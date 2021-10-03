Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$3.02. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 212,608 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The company has a market cap of C$743.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.97.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

