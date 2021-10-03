MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $174.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $164.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $732.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $745.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $823.40 million to $865.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $417.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.54 and its 200-day moving average is $470.69. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $408.01 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

