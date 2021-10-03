MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $532.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

MKTX stock opened at $417.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.69. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $408.01 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

