Marlin Price Reaches $0.0974 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Marlin has a market cap of $71.75 million and approximately $107.15 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

