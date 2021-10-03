Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FWBI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

