Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the August 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 84,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.