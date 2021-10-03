McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises approximately 0.8% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $9,915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 528,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,698,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 549,209 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 943,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE DB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 3,105,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

