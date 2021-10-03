Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 21,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

