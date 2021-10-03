Meme (MEME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $465,709.00

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Meme has a market cap of $11.71 million and $465,709.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $418.28 or 0.00871513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00369009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

