Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 241,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,714. Metacrine has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $91.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

