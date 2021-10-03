MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of MetLife worth $279,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.