Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

MIRM stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

