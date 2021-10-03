Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1,814 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,309 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

