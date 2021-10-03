Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

QFIN stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

