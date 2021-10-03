Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

NYSE RS opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

