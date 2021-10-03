Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,007 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.42% of Peabody Energy worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.