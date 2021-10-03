Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,992 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

