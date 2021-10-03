Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,355 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PPD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PPD by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

PPD stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

