Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,950 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

