Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,289 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after purchasing an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

