Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Community Health Systems worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.18 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.