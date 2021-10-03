MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.75 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

