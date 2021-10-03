Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $65.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

