monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $407.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.70.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $332.91 on Wednesday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

