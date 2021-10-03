MONK (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $651,873.47

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MONK has a market cap of $651,873.47 and $1,399.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016834 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001343 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

