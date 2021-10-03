Morgan Stanley Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $49.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

