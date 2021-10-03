Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mowi ASA stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.
