Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mowi ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

