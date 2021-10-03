MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $610.70. 298,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.74 and its 200 day moving average is $534.50. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

