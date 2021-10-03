Mysterium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,356.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $42,356.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

