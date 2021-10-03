MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

