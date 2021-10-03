Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,160 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

