Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,889,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $160.18 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.