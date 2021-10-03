Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of Trinity Industries worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after buying an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,091,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after buying an additional 204,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.