Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,160 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.