Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

