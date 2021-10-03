Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

