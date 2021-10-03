Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $6,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

