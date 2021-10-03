NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,986 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

